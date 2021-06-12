Shakib al Hasan's Wife Suspects Foul Play in DPL Incident, Calls it Plot to Portray Him as Villain

After an unpleasant incident involving all-rounder Shakib al Hasan in the Dhaka Premier League, his wife Ummey has come out to defend him. During the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited, a miffed Shakib had kicked the stumps, after the umpire turned down his appeal for an LBW.

ALSO READ - WATCH - Shocking Scenes, Shakib Al Hasan Kicks and Throws Stumps After Arguing With Umpire

He had appealed against fellow country wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim. Not only that, a few moments later he uprooted the stump and threw it in anger after the umpire called for cover due to rain. After Shakib’s team won the match, he issued an apology for his behaviour, but the damage was already done.

But Ummey has come out in defence of Shakib saying that it was “a plot against" Shakib to"portray him as a villain".

Genuinely unbelievable scenes…Shakib Al Hasan completely loses it - not once, but twice! Wait for when he pulls the stumps out 🙈 pic.twitter.com/C693fmsLKv — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 11, 2021

“I’m enjoying this incident as much as the media is, finally some news on tv! It is great to see the support of the people who can see the clear picture of today’s incident at least someone has the guts to stand against all odds. However it is sad to see the main issue getting buried by the media highlighting only the anger that he showed. The main issue is the ongoing eye catching decisions of the umpires! The headlines are really saddening. To me it is a plot against him that has been going on for a while to portray him as the villain in all circumstances! If you are a cricket lover beware of your actions!" she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Shakib had said this in his apology: “Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately.

ALSO READ - ‘Cheteshwar Pujara Perhaps Can Look at Playing a Few More Shots’: WV Raman on England Tour

“I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won’t be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all," Shakib said in the statement.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here