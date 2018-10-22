Shakib Awaits Decision on NOC for Participation in Dubai T20 Tournament

Loading...
The BCB will take a call in a day or two whether or not the all-rounder will be given the all-clear to play in this year's edition of the T20 tournament.
"He (Shakib) has applied for the NOC for the T20 tournament, but a decision is yet to be made. It will be taken in a day or two," Jalal Yunus, BCB's media committee chairman, said.
Shakib is currently recovering from a finger injury that has bothered him for a while and which only got worse due to an infection during the Asia Cup last month.
He had to undergo an emergency operation in Dhaka to get a lot of pus removed before going to Australia for a further check-up.
He came back to Bangladesh last week but stated that his return to cricket will depend on how quickly the infection goes away.
He further added that he could be back for the home series against West Indies but he will have to be declared fit by the middle of November if that has to happen.
Bangladesh are currently playing Zimbabwe at home. They won the first ODI of a three-match series on Sunday. After the ODIs, the teams will play two Test matches.
First Published: October 22, 2018, 4:33 PM IST