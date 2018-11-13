Shakib, Pollard, Afridi Among Big Names in Pakistan Super League 2019 Draft

Loading...
Each team was given the option to retain up to 10 players in their respective squads before the player draft that is set to take place next on November 20.
According to PSL rules, a franchise can feature up to three platinum, three diamond, three gold, and five silver category players with two emerging players in its final squad once the draft is over.
There were rumours that Babar Azam, currently ranked number one in the ICC t20 rankings, could be released but his franchise Karachi Kings chose to retain him.
Azam falls in the platinum category of players along with Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Colin Munro. Hence the Kings chose to release Afridi.
Other notable names to be a part of the draft include Chris Lynn, JP Duminy, Corey Anderson, Brendon McCullum, AB De Villiers as well as Steve Smith, who is currently serving a one-year ban due to his part in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.
The fourth edition of the PSL will begin on February 14 in the UAE. The Pakistan Cricket Board plans to host up to eight matches across Lahore and Karachi, with the latter also getting to host the final.
First Published: November 13, 2018, 9:16 PM IST