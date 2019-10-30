Shakib Quits MCC Following Anti-corruption Suspension
Suspended for failing to report multiple corrupt approaches, Bangladesh captain and top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has stepped down from the World Cricket Committee of the MCC -- the custodians of the game's laws.
