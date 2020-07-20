'Shame on His Teammates' - Makhaya Ntini Finds Support in Darren Sammy

Recently former South African bowler Makhaya Ntini had come out to speak about the alienation he felt while playing for the national side. He had mentioned how he was a victim of racism and had been "forever lonely".
During the interview with the South African Broadcasting Corporation, the pace bowler had recalled how he would not travel in the team bus but run to and back from the stadium.
While this news has saddened and shocked many, West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy has spoken in support of the player.
The former captain of the Carribean side tweeted his feelings and wrote how he always wanted to achieve Ntini's level of fitness since he never traveled in the bus.
He said he had no idea that the pacer was actually trying hard to run away from loneliness. Sammy further wrote, "Shame on his teammates".
Yow this is sad and here I was wanting to be as fit as Makhaya Ntini not knowing the reason for all this running to and from stadiums. Literally running away from loneliness. Shame on his teammates. You will always be a hero to us. #MakhayaNtini ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/siQusV5esN— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) July 18, 2020
Ntini, now 43 years old, became one of the 30 former South African cricket players to sign a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, stating that racism very much existed in cricket in the country.
The legendary fast bowler, who has 390 Test and 266 ODI wickets to his name, had played alongside popular names such as Jacques Kallis, Shaun Pollock, Mark Boucher and Lance Klusener.
