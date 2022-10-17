'Shami Bhaii, Kaise Hain?': Shaheen Shah Afridi Meets India Pacer as Both Bowlers Train Together at The Gabba

The Super-12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022 is just a week and all the top teams have started their preparations before heading into the tournament. The likes of India, Pakistan, England and defending champions Australia arrived at The Gabba to play practice matches. While India took on the Aussies, Pakistan and England squared off against each other. Since four giants of the cricketing world were playing on the same ground, the venue was full of superstars.

The players were training together in the practice nets. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi met with India’s Mohammad Shami and they both greeted each other with open hearts. The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of the meet-up where Shami could be seen sharing some bowling teams with Shaheen. Also, Australia’s spin-bowling coach Daniel Vettori had a word with Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait. Both the former players had a word with each other before getting into the field.

“The @T20WorldCup meetup: Stars catch up on the sidelines,” the PCB captioned the video.

Shami then made a surprise entry into the practice match and picked up three wickets in the final over as India beat defending champions Australia by six runs in their first warm-up match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at The Gabba.

After fifties from KL Rahul (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) helped India post a challenging 186/7 in their 20 overs as fast bowler Kane Richardson picked 4/30, Australia needed 16 runs off the last two overs to successfully chase down the total.

But Harshal Patel conceded only five runs in a superb 19th over and picked up the wicket of captain Aaron Finch, who top-scored with a 54-ball 76, apart from a brilliant run-out of Tim David by Virat Kohli’s direct hit.

Shami was then a surprise pick to bowl the final over after having not bowled in the entire match and made his mark by having Pat Cummins caught at long-on, thanks to a phenomenal one-handed catch by Kohli at long-on.

Shami then nailed his last two yorkers right and knocked over Josh Inglis and Kane Richardson to seal a narrow win for India in a final over where four wickets fell, including that of Ashton Agar.

