Shami Hopes to Sort Out Differences With Wife Hasin Jahan

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 11, 2018, 5:49 PM IST
Mohammad Shami with his wife Hasin Jahan.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has said that he hopes to sort out differences with his wife Hasin Jahan through talks.

"If this matter can be solved by talking, nothing can be better than that. Only patch up will do good for us and our daughter," Shami told news agency ANI.

Shami also said he is ready to travel to Kolkata to solve the matter.

"If I have to go to Kolkata to solve the matter, I will. I am ready to talk, whenever she wants," Shami said.

However, wife Hasin has said that she will not compromise and will continue to pursue the case.

“Enough is enough. For the last four years, I have been forgiving him for all his misdeeds and even tried to convince him to return to the straight path. But now that I have decided to tell everything, there is no question of any kind of compromise with Shami,” she said.

But she added that she will reconsider the future of their relationship for their daughters sake.

After the controversy, Shami's name was put on hold from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) when they announced the 26-member annual contracts system.
First Published: March 11, 2018, 5:32 PM IST

