Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Play-off Semi Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 01 February, 2020

1ST INN

South Africa Under-19 *

50/2 (9.0)

South Africa Under-19
v/s
West Indies Under-19
West Indies Under-19

Toss won by South Africa Under-19 (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Knockout, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 01 February, 2020

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

13/0 (2.5)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide Strikers

Toss won by Adelaide Strikers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

05 Feb, 202007:30 IST

India vs New Zealand | Mohammed Shami & Shardul Thakur Open Up on Super Over Heroics

Team India made it two in a row as they beat New Zealand in the Super Over after the fourth T20I match ended in a tie at the Sky Stadium on Friday.

IANS |February 1, 2020, 2:19 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Mohammed Shami & Shardul Thakur Open Up on Super Over Heroics

Team India made it two in a row as they beat New Zealand in the Super Over after the fourth T20I match ended in a tie at the Sky Stadium on Friday. It was pacer Shardul Thakur who did a Mohammed Shami as India managed to tie the game.

With seven needed off the last over, Shardul picked two wickets and there were two run outs as the Kiwis lost the plot completely to take the game into another Super Over.

Speaking on 'Chahal TV', Shami and Shardul Thakur revealed what was going on in their heads as they prepared to defend nine runs (in the previous match) and seven runs respectively.

"I was planning to bowl good yorkers. I tried on the first ball, it slipped out of my hand, and it went for a six. I had nothing to lose afterwards. I was thinking how to get dot balls. I thought we have already lost, let's try to bowl some bouncers. After Williamson got out, I thought that short ball will do the trick. With the scores tied, I had just one option on the last ball, to get a dot ball. So, I went with a yorker delivery and it paid off," Shami said.

Shardul, who was named the man-of-the-match for his final-over on Friday, opened up on the pressures of bowling the final over, and his knuckle-ball, which got him a wicket in the over.

On the other hand, Shardul, who was adjudged 'Man of the Match', said: "There was a lot of pressure. I was trying to get a wicket on the first ball. Mostly, a batsman tries to go for four or six on the first ball to try and finish the match as early as possible. My idea was that I will give a slow ball to make them go for a big hit. The plan worked. When I was hit for a four on the second ball, then the pressure increased."

"But in crunch situations, you can get hit for a six or a four, so I did not lose hope. We saw how Shami Bhai was hit for a six on the first ball, but then he defended 3 runs in 5 balls. So why can't the same happen here. It can happen again," he added.

India vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand 2020Indian cricket teammohammed shamiOff The Fieldshardul thakurSuper Over

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more