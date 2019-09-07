Shami to Return From US on Sept 12, in Touch With Lawyer Over Domestic Violence Case
Mohammed Shami might have left for the US from the tour of the West Indies, but he is in constant touch with his lawyer, as well as the BCCI. A case of domestic violence filed against him by wife, Hasin Jahan, has seen the Alipore court in Kolkata order for his surrender within 15 days.
