Shami's Lawyer Gets Stay on Surrender Notice from Higher Court
The order from the Alipore Court in Kolkata that needed India pacer Mohammed Shami to surrender within 15 days from September 2 no longer holds good as his lawyer Salim Rahaman has managed to get a stay from a higher court.
