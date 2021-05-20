Shammi Silva Becomes President of Sri Lanka Cricket in Unopposed Election

Shammi Silva has been elected unopposed as the president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for two years, the board announced on Thursday, May 20. This is Silva’s second stint as the head of the country’s cricket board.

The developments came after the opposing faction comprising Sri Lanka’s first test captain Bandula Warnapura, Nishantha Ranatunga and K Mathivanan withdrew their candidatures on Tuesday citing “lack of level-playing field” in the election process, reported ESPN. It is to be noted that both Ranatunga and Mathivanan had held elected offices in SLC over the last 10 years.

According to the sports website, though Silva and his faction are retaining power, SLC is under continuous scrutiny as earlier this year, a parliamentary committee had publicly questioned several financial and administration lapses within the cricket board.

Silva, during his earlier tenure in SLC, was accused of failing to hold elections in time, leading to the country’s sports minister dissolving the board and appointing a temporary management until fresh polls.

Nonetheless, Silva is fuelled by his uncontested re-election. “This victory also proves the fact that our stakeholders have understood the yeomen service my previous administration has rendered for the development of the game,” the president of SLC said in an official statement.

📸 Sri Lanka Cricket New President Shammi Silva assumed duties 📸#SLC #lka pic.twitter.com/ydkQURndK4 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan men’s cricket team is currently in Bangladesh for the three-match ODI series starting May 23. The squad had arrived in Dhaka on May 16 and has completed a three-day quarantine amid the pandemic.

Following the Bangladesh tour, Sri Lanka will leave for England in June to play three ODIs and as many T20I matches with the English team.

Sri Lanka was supposed to host the Asia Cup 2021 in June.However, with the pandemic pushing the Indian Premier League (IPL) and even the homegrown Sri Lanka Premier League (SLPL), possibilities are slim of the ICC-mandated tournament happening this year.

