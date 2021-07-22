South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is one of the in-demand T20 bowlers in the world currently and his performances are a proof. After a strong showing against the West Indies, Shamsi has spearheaded the Proteas bowling attack against Ireland, taking nine wickets in three ODIs and one T20I so far.

The left-arm spinner took four wickets in the first T20I and was named man of the match. He dedicated his performance to his son on the microblogging website Twitter.

Smashi wrote that he wants to make his kid proud at all times.

“This one was for you my son. Daddy just wants to make you proud,” Shamsi wrote on Twitter.

This one was for you my son… Daddy just wants to make you proud ❤ pic.twitter.com/cN9xKYdP2J— Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) July 20, 2021

While he was complimented for his outstanding performance, one fan replied to the post by stating Shamsi should inform his son that his father was chosen for the team on his ethnicity rather than skill.Cricket South Africa (CSA) has made it a rule that six players in the playing XI must be non-white, with two of those being of African origin.

One Day Tell Ur Son The Story That I Got Selected In @OfficialCSA ahead of @Simon_Harmer_ owing to my skin colour. He will feel doubly proud— Muzzafar (@d_muzzafar) July 20, 2021

While racism is not new in sports, athletes are speaking out against it more frequently these days. Tabraiz Shamsi responded appropriately, while also not berating Simon Harmer, describing him as a very excellent bowler.

“Don’t you worry…my son will know his dad played for South Africa because he was good enough to play for his country! Through his hard work n his dedication to do his job honestly & as best as he could do it every single day (Simon is an exceptional bowler btw),” Shamsi replied.

Dont you worry…my son will know his dad played for South Africa because he was good enough to play for his country!Through his hard work n his dedication to do his job honestly & as best as he could do it every single day (Simon is an exceptional bowler btw)#SayNoToRacism https://t.co/DfmkNYZf54 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) July 20, 2021

The second T20 International between Ireland and South Africa will be played on Thursday. In the series opener, South Africa posted a total of 165/7 that was deemed below par but it was the bowling unit led by the No.1 T20I bowler Shamsi, that turned it into a winning total.

