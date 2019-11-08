Shane Bond Keen on England Bowling Coach's Job

Former New Zealand bowler Shane Bond has expressed an interest to be Chris Silverwood’s assistant and England’s bowling coach. The England team has currently brought in Darren Gough to assist the bowlers in the build up to the New Zealand Test series.
"I know all the English guys. I caught up with them in Christchurch when they down for their pre-season tournament [T20 warm-up fixtures]. I really enjoyed being with the team and liked the guys," Bond said.
"I think you look at everything that's put in front of you, wherever the opportunities come up. There was a massive clearing of the decks after the World Cup and coaches moved not only in the franchise world but in the international world as well.
"Whatever you're doing as a coach, you want something that's going to excite you, hopefully, make you better, present a different opportunity - I think you look at everything that comes across your door."
The former New Zealand pacer, who is also the bowling coach of the IPL champions Mumbai Indians, was recently named as assistant coach for the Southern Brave side in ECB’s The Hundred.
Bond’s currently working with the New Zealand squad as a bowling consultant, in place of Shane Jurgensen, for the five-match T20I series. Bond admitted time away from home will be tough if he does bag the role.
"The biggest challenge of the international game is the grind of a coach. Look at England in particular: 300 days a year on the road, it's challenging on family life. Whether it's coaches or players, good management of people is paramount."
