Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

4th T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Napier

08 Nov, 201910:30 IST

3rd T20I: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Perth PS

08 Nov, 201914:00 IST

5th T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Perth PS

09 Nov, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Perth PS

09 Nov, 201914:00 IST

Shane Bond Keen on England Bowling Coach's Job

The former New Zealand pacer, who is also the bowling coach of the IPL champions Mumbai Indians, was recently named as assistant coach for the Southern Brave side in ECB’s The Hundred.

Cricketnext Staff |November 8, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
Shane Bond Keen on England Bowling Coach's Job

Former New Zealand bowler Shane Bond has expressed an interest to be Chris Silverwood’s assistant and England’s bowling coach. The England team has currently brought in Darren Gough to assist the bowlers in the build up to the New Zealand Test series.

"I know all the English guys. I caught up with them in Christchurch when they down for their pre-season tournament [T20 warm-up fixtures]. I really enjoyed being with the team and liked the guys," Bond said.

"I think you look at everything that's put in front of you, wherever the opportunities come up. There was a massive clearing of the decks after the World Cup and coaches moved not only in the franchise world but in the international world as well.

"Whatever you're doing as a coach, you want something that's going to excite you, hopefully, make you better, present a different opportunity - I think you look at everything that comes across your door."

The former New Zealand pacer, who is also the bowling coach of the IPL champions Mumbai Indians, was recently named as assistant coach for the Southern Brave side in ECB’s The Hundred.

Bond’s currently working with the New Zealand squad as a bowling consultant, in place of Shane Jurgensen, for the five-match T20I series. Bond admitted time away from home will be tough if he does bag the role.

"The biggest challenge of the international game is the grind of a coach. Look at England in particular: 300 days a year on the road, it's challenging on family life. Whether it's coaches or players, good management of people is paramount."

England cricketEngland Test Teamshane bond

Related stories

England Appoint Darren Gough as Fast Bowling Consultant Ahead of NZ Tests
Cricketnext Staff | October 31, 2019, 9:24 AM IST

England Appoint Darren Gough as Fast Bowling Consultant Ahead of NZ Tests

England to Play Two Tests in Sri Lanka in March 2020
Cricketnext Staff | October 25, 2019, 12:28 PM IST

England to Play Two Tests in Sri Lanka in March 2020

World Cup Glory Counts for Nothing Now: Chris Silverwood
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 11:33 PM IST

World Cup Glory Counts for Nothing Now: Chris Silverwood

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 08 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Napier

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 08 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Perth PS

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sat, 09 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Perth PS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 09 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Perth PS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
see more