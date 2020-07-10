West Indies continue to make England captain Ben Stokes rue his decision to bat first in the first Test at Southampton as they went into the Tea break 31 runs ahead of England on Day 3.
After seeing out the dangers of the first hour and then the first session without too many hiccups, West Indies batsmen Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase needed to score another 45 runs in the second session to first overtake the hosts’ first innings score of 204 and then consolidate further.
Dom Bess and James Anderson however had other ideas and were looking to build some pressure after the break. A few quiet overs later, Anderson had found the edge of Brooks’ bat and Jos Buttler made no mistake behind the stumps.
Also Read: Kraigg Brathwaite's Fifty Puts Visitors in Commanding Position at Lunch
Brooks’ 39 had dragged the visitors even closer to the lead but England’s bowlers had their tails up, especially Bess.
A shaky Jermaine Blackwood could not deal with the guile of Bess and drilled it straight into the hands of Anderson while looking to break free.
Shane Dowrich however eventually managed to break the shackles momentarily mid way through the session with couple of crisply struck boundaries against Bess to release some pressure.
Stokes then turned to Archer and brought himself on but Dowrich along with Chase, who displayed immense control since walking in, took the visitors past England’s total.
Mark Wood and Bess then tried to create something for Stokes and England in the final twenty minutes but Dowrich kept finding the fence at regular intervals while Chase closed out the other end.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
England vs West Indies: Shane Dowrich-Roston Chase Partnership Gives WI Lead at Tea on Day 3, Frustrate Ben Stokes & Co
Brooks’ 39 had dragged the visitors even closer to the lead but England’s bowlers had their tails up, especially Bess.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings