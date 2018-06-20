Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Warne & Clarke Stunned After Australia's Dismal Show Against England

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 20, 2018, 12:41 PM IST
Warne & Clarke Stunned After Australia's Dismal Show Against England

(Image: AFP)

New Delhi: Things have gone from bad to worse in the last few months for the Australian cricket team. And Tuesday’s 242-run defeat against England has come as another jolt from the blue for Tim Paine and his boys. Not only did England manage to rack up a world-record 481/6 in their 50 overs, but also bowled Australia out for just 239 to take the game and the series.

And former Australia stars Shane Warne and Michael Clarke weren’t too pleased with the performance from the boys. Shane Warne took to Twitter and wrote: “Just woke up and saw the score in England. What the hell happened over there & what is going on boys ? Gulp.....”




Former skipper Michael Clarke too vented his frustration on Twitter and wrote: “Morning ♂️”




England posted the highest total ever scored in a men's one-day international of 481 for six as they thrashed Australia by 242 runs at Trent Bridge on Tuesday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in a five-match series.

Alex Hales (147) and Jonny Bairstow (139) both hit hundreds as, for the second time in two years at Trent Bridge, England posted a new record ODI score following their 444 for three against Pakistan at Nottinghamshire's headquarters in 2016.

This was Australia's heaviest defeat at this level, in terms of runs, surpassing a 206-run loss to New Zealand in Adelaide in 1986.

By contrast, England were able to enjoy their biggest victory in the format as they topped their previous ODI best -- 210-run success against New Zealand at Edgbaston in 2015.

The 62 boundaries England struck in their innings was also a new record at this level, surpassing the 59 managed by Sri Lanka against the Netherlands, a non-Test nation, in Amstelveen, 12 years ago.

Faced with a massive target of 482, Australia -- missing star batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner, both given year-long bans for their roles in March's ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town -- slumped to 239 all out with 13 overs left in the match.

Also Watch

Alex HalesDavid WarnerEngland vs AustraliaEngland vs Australia 2018eoin morganJonny Bairstowmichael clarkeOff The FieldShane Warnesteve smithTim Paine
First Published: June 20, 2018, 12:39 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking