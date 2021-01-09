Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds' Expletive-Ridden Rant on Marnus Labhuschagne Caught on Air; Broadcaster Forced to Apologise

India vs Australia (TEST)

In what turned out to be a rather embarrassing moment for Kayo Sports, the streaming platform covering Big Bash League 2020, former Australian internationals turned commentators Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds were caught on air mocking Australia's middle-order batsman Marnus Labhuschagne for his unorthodox batting approach.

"Do something now to his ADD (attention deficit disorder) f***ing pills," commented Symonds, who seemed to be referring to Labuschagne, who scored 91 for Australia against India at the SCG on Friday. "Yeah, f---," responded Warne, before adding, "Jeez it's annoying. 'No!!!' Just f---ing bat properly."

Symonds continued, "We'll have to give him the hog pile. Mate if you keep that shit up we're going to have to squash your guts out your arse". The incident happened when Warne and Symonds were on commentary duty for the Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades BBL game.

Ahh Kayo, thank you for this pic.twitter.com/Jy6PfTpvYK — Lenny Phillips (@lenphil29) January 8, 2021

The short clip of this conversation was uploaded by a Twitter user and went viral quickly with the Kayo Sports responding to the tweet with an apology, saying their stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments.

Hey @lenphil29 @rpjward our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments. On behalf of @kayosports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise. — Kayo Sports (@kayosports) January 8, 2021

Labhuschagne made 91 on Day 2 of the 3rd Test at the SCG as Australia were bowled out for 338 in their first innings after opting to bat first. Steve Smith roared back to form with 131 while debutant Will Pucovski made 62 at the top of the order. In response, India started well opener Subhuman Gill registering his maiden half-century before Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara build on the foundation laid by Gill and fellow opener Rohit Sharma, who made 26.