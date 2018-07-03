Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Shane Warne Blown Away by 7-year-old Spin Bowling Sensation Eli Mikal Khan

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 3, 2018, 1:58 PM IST
Shane Warne Blown Away by 7-year-old Spin Bowling Sensation Eli Mikal Khan

Eli Mikal Khan (Twitter)

Eli Mikal Khan became a social media sensation after videos of the 7-year-old kid bowling leg-spinners went viral. While Khan said that he wanted to be the next Warne, fans too took note of his skills and even the legendary leg spinner has taken note of the young talent.

Taking to Twitter, Warne wrote: “This was such a special moment for me and young Eli. He is such a wonderful young boy - please give the little guy your vote as he deserves it! Keep up the great work buddy ! Thankyou for your vote followers #LaureusSportingMoment”




Khan got to interact with Warne in June and the youngster said: “I couldn’t believe he is talking to me. It is an honour for me that people call me little Shane Warne. I want to become [just like] Shane Warne in the future. I want to wear the green shirt one day and represent Pakistan.”

Warne himself was surprised when he first saw the video on social media. Speaking of it, the former Australia international said: “I saw this video and I though ‘wow how good is this’. And he is seven years of age.”

Warne told Khan that he was blown away by how good the kid was and asked him of his big dreams. He further said that he would keep a close eye on the talented cricketer.

Laureus has started a contest wherein fans pick their favourite sporting moment of the month from a panel of four shortlisted video clips. The contest runs from March to December with the ten monthly winners then competing in the Laureus Sporting Moment of the Year. The winner will be announced at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards.

First Published: July 3, 2018, 1:29 PM IST

