- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
Shane Warne Caught Liking & Commenting on Margot Robbie's Social Media Posts
Warne reportedly wants Robbie to play his ex-wife Simone Callahan in a biopic.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 10, 2021, 4:03 PM IST
Former Australian bowler Shane Warne seems truly smitten with actress Margot Robbie. The Hollywood blonde bombshell is the latest one to catch the attention of the spin wizard, as he’s been spotted liking the actress’ social media posts.According to Woman's Day, Warne off late has been liking and commenting on almost all of Robbie’s Instagram posts. The 51-year-old cricketer recently wrote, "Keep rocking it Margot," on one of the 30-year-old actor’s posts on the photo-video sharing platform.
The American publication also cited that Warne commented “Aussie” along with a series of clapping hand emojis. The report further cited a source saying that Warne “obviously” has a huge crush on the Australian actress, which may be one of the reasons behind the legendary cricketer’s online addiction.
However, the report also mentions that the anonymous source added thatWarne’s enthusiasm could also be because he's interested in Robbie starring in a film project he's hoping to develop. Warne reportedly wants Robbie to play his ex-wife Simone Callahan in a biopic. The source also told the publication that the actress “would be mad” not to consider it. Moreover, the film project has a huge potential of becoming a huge success in countries like Australia, England and India, where the spin legend enjoys a massive fan following.
The sporting hero is considered one of Australia's greatest cricketers and is also known for his colourful personal life. The former cricketer has dated many beautiful women during his playing days and even after retirement. According to a DailyMail report, Warne speaking on a Current Affair revealed it was difficult to balance a home life with elite cricket. He said that he wasn’t a “nine-to-five dad who came home every night.” The legendary spinner also added that his kids had to do months on end watching him on the television because he was “playing for Australia.”
In 2010, Warne announced a separation from his wife of 10 years, Simone Callahan, with whom he shares three children – after he was seen kissing actress Elizabeth Hurley. He got engaged to the British actress the following year, but the couple confirmed their relationship had come to an end in 2013. However, the King of Spin maintains they've always remained close.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking