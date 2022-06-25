Shane Warne Commercial Angers Spectators, Sky Sports Faces Ire On Social Media

An advert by a certain hair clinic featuring Shane Warne has created an uproar among fans. This commercial was aired during the third Test match between England and New Zealand. The fans found the commercial very distressful as Warne had passed away back in March this year. One of the most popular cricketers, Warne was a famous client of this company. Back in 2005, Warne even undertook laser hair therapy which was well-publicized. Meanwhile a number of fans expressed their frustration on social media.

“Do you really think it’s appropriate to show adverts during the test match which feature the late Shane Warne? Bit distasteful in my eyes…” wrote one fan.

“Am I the only person who thinks it a bit disrespectful that @AdvHairStudio still use the late Shane Warne in their TV advert?” tweeted another.

“Not content with using footage of Graham Gooch that must be 20 years old, they’re still using the late great Shane Warne’s endorsement. Feels a bit weird,” a third said. “Hiya @SkyCricket not sure a bald denying ad featuring Shane Warne is in the best possible taste,” complained one more fan.

Earlier Shane Warne was remembered on the opening day of the first Test between New and England which was underway at Lord’s. Players of the two teams lined side by side and the capacity crowd at the venue stood up as one before breaking into 23-second applause once the 23rd over of the New Zealand innings was completed as a mark of tribute to the legendary Australian legspinner who passed away earlier this year.

