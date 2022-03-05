Shane Warne Dies: Australia Cricketers Glenn Maxwell, Allan Border And Isa Guha Break Down Remembering The Legendary Spinner

Shane Warne died at 52 in Thailand of a suspected heart attack on Friday sending shockwaves across the world of cricket. Australian cricket is in mourning with former teammates and friends of the legendary spinner paying emotional tributes.

Australia batting superstar Glenn Maxwell teared up while remembering the role Warne played in shaping his career.

“We’ve lost someone with immeasurable knowledge of the game, someone that’s going to be dearly missed," Maxwell was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

“Yeah, Warnie actually got me to the Stars. Sorry … um. Yeah we had a really good relationship. Just broken.”

“I was actually lucky enough to play my second ever grade game against Warnie,” he said. “I was about 16 or 17 and thought I was fortunate then. But to get to play with him at the Stars and post his career, become good friends off the field and sort of be a part of his inner sanctum … it’s a hard morning,” he added.

Maxwell continued, “He was a pretty life-loving person. You’d be hard pressed to find a more caring, loyal, generous person than him. He gave his time to pretty much every cricketer that came through. He saw every leg spinner that was playing international cricket, state cricket when he was commentating, he’d be out there helping them out.

“That was just the sort of person he was, he just gave his time so generously. He found a way to, he inspired multiple generations of players wanting to be Shane Warne. That’s the legacy he’s going to leave.”

Allan Border, under whose captaincy Warne made his Test debut in 1992, called him Australia’s greatest bowler.

“I’ve shed some tears over the last couple of days with Rod Marsh. It’s going to be hard getting through the next couple of days finally realising I’m not going to see Shane again,” Border said.

“It’s just so sad.”

Border recalled how Warne turned a match around against Sri Lanka in the space of five overs in Colombo.

“Greg Matthews was bowling well and I think it was he who prompted me and said, ‘Why don’t you give the leg-spinner a go?’ I thought upon it and said, ‘yeah OK,’” Border said.

“I threw Warnie the ball and boom, boom, boom, three wickets in a couple of overs and job done, and we won the Test match we shouldn’t have won. I think from that point, Warnie gained a lot of confidence. He talks about that being the real turning point as a cricketer. He wasn’t sure how good he was. Well, we soon found out, didn’t we?”

Former Australia women cricketer Isa Guha welled up as she remembered Warne who she said made others feel much taller about themselves than they were.

“Just stunned," Guha said on Fox Sports. “Just stunned. I loved him, and he just did so much for so many people and he was magic."

“He was magic, watching him on the screen as a cricketer. So many incredible stories of him playing cricket. But post that, he just made people feel that much taller, ten foot taller, which is a tremendous help to me, specifically," she added.

