Shane Warne Dies LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Pay Tributes As Australian Cricket Icon Passes Away Of Heart Attack At 52

Live now
Shane Warne Dies LIVE Updates: Australia cricket legend and the greatest leg-spinner of all-time, Shane Warne, has died, aged 52. Warne’s management released a brief statement stating that passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.” The family requests privacy at this Read More
😔😔😔😔 #RIPwarnie What a player .. What a character 😔 pic.twitter.com/q83itOkMSD
— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) March 4, 2022
Shocked, stunned & miserable…
Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.
Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022
No words. Shocked to hear about Shane Warne. My condolences to all his loved ones. Great loss for the cricketing fraternity. pic.twitter.com/rReypbvrm7
— Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 4, 2022
Heartbroken on the sudden death of the legend #ShaneWarne 💔prayers for his family and loved ones. He’ll be missed 😞 pic.twitter.com/VDUrz9QrjA
— Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) March 4, 2022
Please no 😢….heartbroken.Already miss “The King” 💔
— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) March 4, 2022
Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You’ll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC
— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022
Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022
Hard to believe. Heartfelt prayers to his family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/iDaSMijocr
— Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) March 4, 2022
I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022
I’ve lost a great friend on and off the playing field. “One of the best” my thoughts are with Jackson Summer & Brooke….RIP Warnster
— Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) March 4, 2022
Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has passed away. The greatest spin bowler of all time. RIP 🙏
— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 4, 2022
Sometimes it’s difficult to remember people who you idolize are human .It’s impossible to think they’ll leave us.
Such a young age with so much more to give to our game. This is a big loss to the cricketing world.
🕊 RIP Shane Warne🕊
— Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) March 4, 2022
I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022
Shocked to hear about Shane Warne’s departure. Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend!
— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 4, 2022
Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022
Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022
The day I get my kit, with my new squad number… all came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg spin and the reason I now wear 23 😢😢 sad day for the world of cricket!! RIP @ShaneWarne a true cricketing legend! pic.twitter.com/KN3zfpankK
— Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) March 4, 2022
Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 4, 2022
Shane Warne no more..I’m Shocked and Shattered.Simply can’t believe I’m hearing this.Very very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation gone.Goodbye Legend @ShaneWarne #RIP Condolences to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TRWstn6knq
— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 4, 2022
Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just Can’t believe it.
— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) March 4, 2022
An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne took 293 scalps.
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here