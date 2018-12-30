Shane Warne Dissects the Numbers and It Isn’t Good for Australia’s Bowlers

The former skipper believes that it is the bowlers’ inability to dismiss oppositions which is making life harder for the batsmen.
“I put my CSI forensic hat on and in 2018 Australia have won three Tests and the numbers for bat and ball don’t lie,” Warne said after the Boxing Day Test on Fox Cricket.
“Australia have only made 300 once in those Test matches. The bowlers who we all keep saying is one of the best attacks in the world are struggling as well.
“The opposition seem to be making big first innings scores. So it’s all fine to blame the batsmen and yes they need to get a lot better, but the numbers for bowlers are quite interesting.”
Warne dugout the numbers for Australia’s frontline bowlers against the opposition’s six best batsmen over the course of the last year.
“The opposition number 1-6 batsmen when we are bowling has Mitchell Starc with 17 wickets in 10 Test matches at an average of 47, Josh Hazlewood has 18 wickets at 40. Nathan Lyon 29 wickets at 43. Pat Cummins 30 wickets at 23," added Warne
“So if you lose a toss and the opposition decide to bat and you have to try and knock them over, our new ball bowlers in Starc and Hazlewood are averaging 47 and 40.
“That’s not very good at all and it is not good enough.”
For the Australians scoring more than 300 runs has been a difficult task whereas opposition teams have had no trouble piling on the runs against them and Warne believes this is not helpful for the batsmen as it adds extra pressure on them.
“At times when the bowlers have done well and knocked a side over, Australia have actually made over 300 in the first innings,” Warne explained.
“But when the opposition have made 346, 488, 482, 443, 386 and I could keep going, that puts a lot of scoreboard pressure on our batsmen.
“The pressure is on to come out and make a decent score to try and not give up a big lead.”
Warne’s teammate and fellow commentator Adam Gilchrist further added weight to the argument as he noted that bowlers are performing better than the batsmen this season.
“For the first time in nearly 60 years there has been more five-wicket hauls taken than centuries scored,” Gilchrist noted.
“So that shows you there has been a strong advantage to the bowlers, yet these numbers show the Australian attack is struggling.”
“The conditions are suiting the bowlers and the ball is dominating the bat, except for us,” Warne added.
“So I’m not saying drop them all because we have a very good attack, but they need to get better.
“They need to be put on notice and say guys 47 and 40 with the new ball opening the bowling to the top six batsmen isn’t good enough.
“Yes the batting has got to get a lot better, but the bowlers need to get better too.”
First Published: December 30, 2018, 10:45 AM IST