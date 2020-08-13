Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

126/5 (45.4)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Shane Warne Has Been Like a Mentor and Friend to Me: Kuldeep Yadav

The left-arm Indian spinner further said the two talk a lot since the meeting and share a good bond.

IANS |August 13, 2020, 3:02 PM IST
India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav said spin legend Shane Warne, who has always been an idol to him, has helped him in many ways and the two share a good rapport now.

Kuldeep made his Test debut against Australia in 2017 in Pune and was introduced to Warne by then India head coach Anil Kumble.

"I met Shane Warne during a Test match in Pune. When I met him for the first time, Anil Kumble was our coach and I had told him I want to meet Shane Warne. When I finally did, I couldn't say anything for 10 minutes. He was talking with Anil bhai, explaining to him something. I was just listening to both of them. Then finally, I started to talk. We talked a lot. I told him about my plans, about how I feel while bowling, how I try to bowl from different sides of the wicket. He told me 'You think a lot'," Kuldeep told TV presenter Madonna Tixeira on her Instagram show 'Live Connect.'

"He is mentally very strong. I think more than his bowling, he got the batsmen out with his mind. His planning used to be a lot better. He said a lot of little things which tend to matter a lot," added Kuldeep.

"I met him many times after that. He always used to guide me like a coach. Gradually he became like a friend. I spent a lot of time with him during our Australia tour. I always got the feeling that if I needed someone for suggestions he would be there. I chatted a lot on phone calls and messages.

"When I was very young I never thought I will meet him, get to discuss cricket and bowling with him so it was a very big thing for him," added Kuldeep.

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
