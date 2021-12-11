Shane Warne Names His Top Five Test Batter; Virat Kohli Not in Top Three

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne named his five top Test batters, and Virat Kohli doesn’t even feature among top three! His compatriot Steve Smith was the top choice, followed by England’s Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. Warne made the revelations while commentating at the first Ashes Test in Brisbane where Australia romped home to a nine-wicket win. “I have got Steve Smith (at the top). I think, over all conditions, against all bowlers, he has been brilliant,” Warne said in a video posted by Fox Cricket.

Also Read | Ashes 2021-22: Shane Warne Against Hobart Hosting The Final Test; Here’s Why

Warne’s top pick is justified as Smith is the fastest to reach 7,000 Test runs. Nonetheless, he has been a pure run machine for Australia. His second pick was Joe Root. Root as England captain has excelled in 2021. He has centuries in Sri Lanka and India. Not to forget his centuries against Kohli’s men during the home summer where he scored three consecutive centuries. Kane Williamson is third on the list as the year saw him leading New Zealand to WTC triumph. Besides, his ability to play long knocks under pressure also helped him made the cut.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Suggests An Alternative to Injured David Warner for Second Test

However, Virat Kohli has fallen in Warne’s good books. A century drought lasting for more than two years might have played a role. Warne also admitted that the talismanic batter has ‘dropped down’ in recent times but he’s still good enough to make a cut in the top-five. Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne was the last entrant. The South Africa born Aussie cricketer made a stupendous impact in 2019 Ashes and continues to hold his middle-order spot in an above-average Aussie side. His tally of nearly 2000 runs in 19 Tests also speaks volumes of his capabilities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox Cricket (@foxcricket)

Earlier England have been fined their entire match fees and docked five World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow rate of overs during their nine-wicket defeat by Australia in the first Ashes test, cricket’s world governing body said on Saturday.

Joe Root’s side were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, with match referee David Boon imposing the sanction.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here