Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

170/3 (44.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

Shane Warne Outlines Rajasthan Royals' UK Plans

Australian legend and Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador Shane Warne has outlined the IPL franchise's long-term business plans in the United Kingdom.

PTI |September 4, 2019, 9:56 PM IST
Shane Warne Outlines Rajasthan Royals' UK Plans

London: Australian legend and Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador Shane Warne has outlined the IPL franchise's long-term business plans in the United Kingdom.

Warne was accompanied by the team's lead owner Manoj Badale at a networking panel-event at the Kia Oval on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals have a strong presence in the UK, primarily thanks to the team's British owner Badale and its growing contingent of English cricket stars including Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

The franchise aims to continue to strengthen its ties with the UK market by promoting its brand off the field.

In March 2019, Rajasthan Royals became the first IPL team to launch a UK-based academy at Reed's School in Surrey.

Members of the newly-branded Rajasthan Royals Academy from the UK will receive the opportunity to exchange places with their counterparts at the Royals Colts (boys) and Royal Sparks (girls) academies in India.

"Business and sport are intertwined and, at a time when so many are talking about the future of cricket, the Rajasthan Royals continue to demonstrate that they are ahead of the curve," said former RR captain and coach Warne.

"We are one of the most popular franchises around the world due in part to our emphasis on identifying and developing young talent, for example with the UK academy in Surrey. We have big plans in the UK, Australia and America all over the world so we are certainly going places."

Manoj BadaleRajasthan RoyalsShane WarneUKwarne

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019

AFG v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...