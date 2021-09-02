CricketNext

Shane Warne Picks Top Ten Pacers as Dale Steyn Announces Retirement; Fans Question List
2-MIN READ

Shane Warne Picks Top Ten Pacers as Dale Steyn Announces Retirement; Fans Question List

Fans have questioned Shane Warne's choice.

The cricket fraternity wished Steyn on his retirement as an illustrious career comes to an end.

Australian legend Shane Warne named his top 10 pacers from the last fifty years after South African playerDale Steyn announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. The legendary Proteas bowler is widely regarded as one of the greatest and has received well wishes on his decision to hang up his boots. As Steyn bids adieu to cricket, paying tribute to the South African pacer, Warne listed his top ten pacers from the last fifty years, naming the greats who have graced the sport with their pace.

Warner took to Twitter to name his top 10 pacers which included Steyn, with the caption, “No particular order, my top 10 fast bowlers."

However, there are fans who will not agree with the Australian bowlers as no Indian pacer has been named in the list. Here are the questions raised on the list compiled by Warne.

The debate and arguments are endless on this particular topic. England’s Kevin Pietersen had replied to Warne’s Tweet and asked the former spinner to place the names in order.

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity wished Steyn on hisretirement as an illustrious career comes to an end. A true predator on the field, always eying a wicket on every pacey run-up, Steyn was one of the greatest pacers in the game. In a career that commenced from December2004 onwards, Steyn’s numbers speak volumes.

The pacer has played 93 Test matches for the Proteas, claiming a staggering 439 wickets which include 26 fifers and 5 ten-wicket hauls. In One Day Internationals (ODI), Steyn has appeared in 125 matches, claiming 196 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls. The pacer also adapted well to the shortest format of the game, playing 47 T20Is for South Africa and claiming 64 wickets. Other than T20Is, Steyn also played in T20 leagues such as IPL (Indian Premier League) and BBL (Big Bash League).

 

first published:September 02, 2021, 16:40 IST