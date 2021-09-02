Shane Warne Picks Top Ten Pacers as Dale Steyn Announces Retirement; Fans Question List

Australian legend Shane Warne named his top 10 pacers from the last fifty years after South African playerDale Steyn announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. The legendary Proteas bowler is widely regarded as one of the greatest and has received well wishes on his decision to hang up his boots. As Steyn bids adieu to cricket, paying tribute to the South African pacer, Warne listed his top ten pacers from the last fifty years, naming the greats who have graced the sport with their pace.

Warner took to Twitter to name his top 10 pacers which included Steyn, with the caption, “No particular order, my top 10 fast bowlers."

No particular order my top 10 fast bowlers….. LilleeAkramMarshallMcGrath AmbroseSteyn HadleeThommoHolding Anderson — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 1, 2021

However, there are fans who will not agree with the Australian bowlers as no Indian pacer has been named in the list. Here are the questions raised on the list compiled by Warne.

Warnster I would have Garner in for Anderson and close up Waqar Yuonis and Shaun Pollock.— Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) September 1, 2021

Why no Big Bird?? No Andy Roberts? Surely they were better than Holding? No Cummins?? He is a modern great and better than Anderson in my view..what about Lee who could run through any side in his peak and surely the fastest ever— debu (@DEBUJOSH) September 1, 2021

Imran Khan not included in the list, and James Anderson is. That's a shame.— Uttaran Das (@das_uttaran) September 1, 2021

I reckon you have forgotten how Waqar crushed your toes and couple of other Aussie batsmen toe’s in 1994, also very conveniently forgotten Shoaib Akhtar’s spell at Colombo in 2002Waqar > Anderson > holding> thommo Shoaib > thommo > holding Anyday of the year !— omer (@comingback2lyfe) September 1, 2021

The debate and arguments are endless on this particular topic. England’s Kevin Pietersen had replied to Warne’s Tweet and asked the former spinner to place the names in order.

I want to see them in order please?— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 1, 2021

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity wished Steyn on hisretirement as an illustrious career comes to an end. A true predator on the field, always eying a wicket on every pacey run-up, Steyn was one of the greatest pacers in the game. In a career that commenced from December2004 onwards, Steyn’s numbers speak volumes.

The pacer has played 93 Test matches for the Proteas, claiming a staggering 439 wickets which include 26 fifers and 5 ten-wicket hauls. In One Day Internationals (ODI), Steyn has appeared in 125 matches, claiming 196 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls. The pacer also adapted well to the shortest format of the game, playing 47 T20Is for South Africa and claiming 64 wickets. Other than T20Is, Steyn also played in T20 leagues such as IPL (Indian Premier League) and BBL (Big Bash League).

