Shane Warne Picks Two Greatest Batsmen of All Time Who Smashed Him All Over the Park

Shane Warne picked Indian master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara from the West Indies side as the two batting greats from his era.

Former Australian leg-spin legend Shane Warne is among the most elite cricket greats of the century and is considered as one of the most successful spinners all-time. Warne represented Australia from 1992 to 2007 and bagged more than 1000 wickets combined across Tests and ODI. The 51-year old recently picked two cricketers who he considers the best.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The leg-spin wizard picked Indian master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara from the West Indies side as the two batting greats from his era and acknowledged that he couldn’t get the better of the duo when playing against them.

“In my era of my cricket, Tendulkar and Lara the two best batsmen who stood out and they were the best batsmen of my time,” said Warne, adding that according to him, the two remain “the greatest batsmen that have ever played the game,” Warne told Sportskeeda.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 2020: Team India Wants Psychologist and Yoga Trainer For Australia Tour

“So, I love bowling to those guys, and on most days, they’d smash me all over the park, but some days I get them out too,” said Warne.

The former Australian veteran highlighted that he loved bowling to Tendulkar and Lara and all the three, including himself, were called the ‘Big 3’. He feels grateful for the level of rivalry shared among them and mentioned that it was a privilege for the trio to entertain the crowds while making the game as exciting as possible on the crease.

ALSO READ: Kapil Dev, India's World Cup Winning Captain, Undergoes Angioplasty After Cardiac Arrest; Condition Stable Now

Shane Warne represented Australia from 1992 till 2007 and the leg spinner made a mark in international cricket when other greats like Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan and Anil Kumble from India were around the same time. In a career spanning 15 years, Warne scalped 708 Test and 293 ODI wickets. He rules the second spot on the list of wicket-takers with highest targets in international cricket.