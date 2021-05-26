Shane Warne Posts a Throwback Photo with Sachin Tendulkar & Brian Lara

Former Australian leg spin legend Shane Warne is among the all-time greats of the century to have played the game. Considered as one of the most successful all-time spinners, he along with two other legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara have delighted fans throughout their professional careers. While the troika’s on field rivalry is legendary, so is their off-field friendship. Reminiscing one such moment Warne, shared a photo of himself with Tendulkar and Lara, saying that the three always did their best to entertain the fans.

Along the photo, Warne wrote that the three endured “great battles” on the field and are “great friends” off it. He further mentioned that they always tried to entertain and play the game in the right spirit and inspire people.

The 51-year-old’s post raked in more than 41 thousand likes and tons of user comments. Several cricket fans across the globe appreciated the new post as they dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Other than fan reactions, Home of Cricket, the official Instagram page of the Lord's Cricket Ground commented and called the three "Legends of the game." Whereas, English television personality Piers Morgan wrote that the picture had three of his “all time World XI” and “were a fabulous group of entertainers.”

Warne represented Australia from 1992 to 2007 bagged more than 1000 wickets combined across Tests and One-day International (ODI). The former leg spinner is the second highest wicket taker in Test cricket, he picked 708 wickets from just 145 Test matches. Whereas, he picked 293 wickets in 194 ODIs.The cricketer turned commentator had also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for four years from 2008 to 2011. He led the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to IPL glory in the inaugural season. He is currently with the IPL franchise as a mentor.

