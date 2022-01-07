CricketNext

Shane Warne Recalls How Salim Malik Offered Him a Bribe of USD 276,000

Shane Warne had different players in mind for 4th Test. (Reuters Photo)

Shane Warne who was in his formative years back then refused the offer.

Cricketnext Staff

Former Australia great Shane Warne revealed how he was offered a bribe worth $276,000 to bowl poorly in a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi back in 1994. One of the finest of his times, Warne helped Australia put the hosts on the mat as they needed just seven more wicket to wrap up the game. Warne, who had an illustrious career spanning over 145 Tests, revealed he met the opposition skipper Salim Malik in his room where an offer was made.

“We’re feeling pretty confident that we’re going to knock over Pakistan,” said Warne in his upcoming documentary Shane. I knock on the door, Saleem Malik answers the door. I sit down, and he goes, ‘Good match we’ve got going. I went, ‘Yep, I think we should win tomorrow though’." “He goes, ‘Well we can’t lose …. you don’t understand what happens when we lose in Pakistan. Our houses will get burnt down, out family’s houses will get burnt down.”

Warne who was in his formative years back then refused the offer, saying Malik ‘Fuck You.’

“I don’t really know what to say. I just sort of sat there, stunned. And then I go, ‘F*** you, mate. We’re going to beat ya’," he responded. Malik was handed a lifelong ban from all forms of cricket for match-fixing in 2000. He ended up with 5768 runs in Test cricket including 15 centuries and 7170 runs in One-day Internationals.

“When you talk about match-fixing now, people hope it doesn’t go on,” Warne told news.com.au.

“Back in that time, 30 years ago, there was no talk about it. It had never raised its head anywhere in any sport. When he offered me that, it was a bit like, ‘What the hell?’ I was blown away, I didn’t know anything about it."

first published:January 07, 2022, 16:26 IST