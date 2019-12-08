Ex-Australian spinner Shane Warne led the Rajasthan Royals to the IPL title in the very first edition of the tournament, in what was a fairytale season for him and the entire team.
Not given a chance by anyone, the Royals defied the odds to defeat the favourites Chennai Super Kings in a tightly contested final. Warne went down as a bonafide Royals' legend, but the Australian has now revealed that his involvement with the Royals was not just an emotional one, but one that also involved part ownership.
Warne told the Herald Sun (as quoted by the Daily Mail) that he was given a 0.75% ownership of the Royals for every season that he played. “(It was) part of my deal because I had retired from international cricket and I came out (of retirement), they asked me to be captain, coach and run a cricket team the way I wanted to run it; I was the one-stop shop," he said.
“We were the underdogs, we were the least favoured, no one gave us a chance to win. It was the first ever year of the IPL of franchise cricket where owners bought players and players went into auctions.
“Three per cent of $400 million is all right,” Warne added, as he expects the value of the team to reach those numbers, with the team being valued at around $200 million as of today.
Warne is now also the brand ambassador of the team, in addition to previously taking upon the role of being the mentor in previous seasons.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Shane Warne Reveals Rajasthan Royals' Ownership With Possible Windfall
Warne is now also the brand ambassador of the team, in addition to previously taking upon the role of being the mentor in previous seasons.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 24, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
Shane Warne Worried About Lack of Cover for Nathan Lyon
Cricketnext Staff | September 23, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
Shane Warne Banned From Driving After Multiple Speeding Offences
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 9:56 PM IST
Shane Warne Outlines Rajasthan Royals' UK Plans
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
WI v INDThiruvananthapuram GIS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019
WI v INDWankhede, Mumbai
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019
WI v INDChennai All Fixtures
Team Rankings