Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: WI VS IND

live
WI WI
IND IND

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Shane Warne Reveals Rajasthan Royals' Ownership With Possible Windfall

Warne is now also the brand ambassador of the team, in addition to previously taking upon the role of being the mentor in previous seasons.

Cricketnext Staff |December 8, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
Shane Warne Reveals Rajasthan Royals' Ownership With Possible Windfall

Ex-Australian spinner Shane Warne led the Rajasthan Royals to the IPL title in the very first edition of the tournament, in what was a fairytale season for him and the entire team.

Not given a chance by anyone, the Royals defied the odds to defeat the favourites Chennai Super Kings in a tightly contested final. Warne went down as a bonafide Royals' legend, but the Australian has now revealed that his involvement with the Royals was not just an emotional one, but one that also involved part ownership.

Warne told the Herald Sun (as quoted by the Daily Mail) that he was given a 0.75% ownership of the Royals for every season that he played. “(It was) part of my deal because I had retired from international cricket and I came out (of retirement), they asked me to be captain, coach and run a cricket team the way I wanted to run it; I was the one-stop shop," he said.

“We were the underdogs, we were the least favoured, no one gave us a chance to win. It was the first ever year of the IPL of franchise cricket where owners bought players and players went into auctions.

“Three per cent of $400 million is all right,” Warne added, as he expects the value of the team to reach those numbers, with the team being valued at around $200 million as of today.

Warne is now also the brand ambassador of the team, in addition to previously taking upon the role of being the mentor in previous seasons.

Indian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020Rajasthan RoyalsRRShane Warne

Related stories

Shane Warne Worried About Lack of Cover for Nathan Lyon
Cricketnext Staff | October 24, 2019, 1:19 PM IST

Shane Warne Worried About Lack of Cover for Nathan Lyon

Shane Warne Banned From Driving After Multiple Speeding Offences
Cricketnext Staff | September 23, 2019, 3:48 PM IST

Shane Warne Banned From Driving After Multiple Speeding Offences

Shane Warne Outlines Rajasthan Royals' UK Plans
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 9:56 PM IST

Shane Warne Outlines Rajasthan Royals' UK Plans

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Thiruvananthapuram GIS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019

WI v IND
Chennai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more