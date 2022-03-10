Shane Warne Seen Strolling Through Thailand Villa in Haunting Final Image

An image captured from CCTV footage of Australia legend’s Shane Warne’s has emerged taken hours before his death. The snap captured the veteran walking through his luxury villa in Thailand.

Warne died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 last Friday while he was holidaying on the island of Koh Samui. His untimely death left the cricket world in a state of shock, as condolences poured in from across the globe.

The aforementioned footage is of Warne returning to his villa after meeting his tailor Parsuram Panday.

Panday, in an interview with The Sun, revealed that the legendary spinner, who had called in for a suit fitting at midday, was relishing the prospect of relaxing on the island of Koh Samui. “It was a great privilege to make his suits," the tailor said, sharing that the former Australia star was “full of energy” when he arrived for his five-day beach holiday.

The tragic incident took place on March 4 and according to Panday, Warne was due to collect his clothes on Saturday or Sunday. “When I saw the news that he had died, I was shocked. I was devastated,” he said.

Panday recalled that at his last meeting with the veteran cricketer, Warne was buzzing with excitement, and was ready for a break because it had been a busy summer in Australia. “He was looking forward to going out to the bars,” Panday concluded.

Warne was found collapsed in his room at 5 PM by his business manager, Andrew Neophitou. Later, at 7 PM, he was declared dead from a suspected heart attack. A postmortem was also carried out to confirm the cause of death.

