Shane Warne Suggests Changes For England’s Playing XI Ahead of 4th Test at The Oval

Ahead of the fourth Test between India and England to be played at The Oval, spin legend Shane Warne has suggested a few changes the hosts should make in their playing XI. Joe Root’s men won the third Test against India by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley but Warne feels they still can field a more refined eleven.

The legendary legspinner has questioned allrounder Sam Curran’s place in the XI describing him as a “bits and pieces" cricketer. Speaking during an interaction, Warne predicted Curran may have to sit out of the team in the penultimate Test of the five-match series.

Warne would want someone with more ‘specific’ skillset. “I would like to see something more specific, whether that’s (Mark) Wood or a spinner, if it is going to turn. Maybe a (Jack) Leach or a (Matt) Parkinson," he told Sky Sports.

Warne observed that England is strengthened by the inclusion of Dawid Malan, but has the potential to get better if they add a talented right-hander at the top of the batting order in the fourth Test. He suggested Zak Crawley open the innings.

“The side just looks better with Malan at No 3, though I would have Zak Crawley opening the batting as I think he is a talented player with a lot to offer," he explained.

Warne praised England’s relentless bowling in the third Test. He mentioned that if England’s attack over-pitched or bowled a bit wide, they returned on the next ball and hunted in packs. “(James) Anderson and (Ollie) Robinson were as good as it gets – the ball was talking and they were challenging techniques,” he said.

Curran has been off-colour in the three Tests against India so far. He has managed just three wickets and scored 74 runs at an average of just 18.50.

India and England will clash at The Oval in London on September 2 in the fourth Test.

