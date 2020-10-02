Shane Warne Suggests Changes to T20 Cricket, Asks Sourav Ganguly, Kevin Pietersen to Weigh In

Earlier, Warne had said that bowlers are playing with a defensive mindset rather than an attacking frame of mind.

Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne on Friday proposed some changes to the T20 format so as to enable a more even contest between bat and ball.

Warne took to social media and suggested three changes and wrote, "I would improve T/20 cricket by 1 Boundaries as big as poss at each venue & on small grounds keep grass on the outfield long 2 Bowlers a max of 5 overs not four 3 Pitch must = day 4 test match pitch & not be a flat rd As we all want a contest between bat & ball not just 6's."

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

A few hours later he also brought in the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Kevin Pietersen and Mike Atherton among others into the conversation. Warne's former teammate Mark Waugh also added that leg byes should become a dead ball.

Like it Warnster the only thing you forgot which I’ve been saying for a while is get rid of leg byes. It’s should be a dead ball instead. Don’t reward the batting team for missing the ball.? — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) October 2, 2020

Former England women's cricketer Isa Guha also suggested some alterations for the women's game.

And in women’s cricket - pitch is so important. Need pace in it always and fast outfield — Isa Guha (@isaguha) October 2, 2020

Warne's remarks came at a crucial time as the shortest format of the cricket is becoming more of a batsmen game. In the 13 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, the pitches have favoured batsmen more than bowlers. Bowlers have found it difficult to take wickets as they were smashed all around the park due to the smaller grounds in the UAE, especially in Sharjah.

The teams have comfortably chased the 200-run total on two occasions thanks to the smaller boundaries and field restrictions in the first six overs.

The dew added the extra pressure for spinners to grip the ball in the second innings of the ongoing tournament. As a result, most of the teams have so far opted to field first in the competition.

Also Read: Chennai Super Kings Have Used the Six-day Break Well, Says Coach Stephen Fleming

Earlier, Warne had said that bowlers are playing with a defensive mindset rather than an attacking frame of mind.

"Batsmen are getting better and have been awesome yes - but the bowling really needs to improve at the same rate! The mindset is defence and not attack. Sure these tiny boundaries don't help - but they can still get better at executing their skills," Warne had tweeted.

Rajasthan Royals have so far played three games and won two. They lost their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders by 37 runs.

The side will now take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 3.