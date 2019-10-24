Shane Warne Worried About Lack of Cover for Nathan Lyon
Legendary spinner Shane Warne is worried that the current Australian team does not have enough cover for the experienced off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Warne believes that finding cover for Lyon, if it were needed would cause massive headaches.
Shane Warne Worried About Lack of Cover for Nathan Lyon
Legendary spinner Shane Warne is worried that the current Australian team does not have enough cover for the experienced off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Warne believes that finding cover for Lyon, if it were needed would cause massive headaches.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
Ashton Turner Eager to Make Presence Felt Against Pakistan & Sri Lanka
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
Teenage Pakistan Pacers Musa and Naseem Aim to Rattle Australia
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
Travis Head Hopeful of Hitting Top Form Ahead of Pakistan Tests
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019
NIG v UAEAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019
PNG v NEDAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 T20 | Thu, 24 October, 2019
HK v CANAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings