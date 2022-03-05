Shane Warne’s Net Worth: Legendary Cricketer Leaves Behind Rs 400 Cr Fortune

Australia Cricket Legend Shane Warne died at 52 of a suspected heart attack, on March 4, in Thailand . The untimely demise of the former Australia leg-spinner came as a huge shock for all. Known for his larger-than-life image and colourful lifestyle, the iconic cricketer leaves behind an estimated Rs 400 crore fortune.

After putting an end to his international cricket career of 15 years, Shane Warne continued to work as a cricket expert for many big sports channels. Since his retirement in 2007, Warne has also worked as a broadcaster, analyst and commentator for many TV channels including Fox Sports. Warne’s net worth mostly includes his earnings from his long stint as international cricketer. He has also earned revenue from his media gigs and brand deals.

According to the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Shane Warne’s net worth is reported to be around $ 50 million (around Rs 384 Crore). After retirement, Warne played many celebrity cricket matches and regularly appeared on TV channels.

Considered to be one of the best bowlers, Warne went on to become the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history. Warne, who played the last Test match of his career against England in 2007, has 708 wickets in Test matches. In the longest format of cricket, Warne was the world’s second-ranked bowler in terms of taking the most wickets. Warne, who made his Test debut against India in 1992, made many records in his cricket career.

Sri Lanka’s legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for taking the most wickets in Tests. Muralitharan took 800 wickets in his Test career.

