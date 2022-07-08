Shane Warne's Son Jackson Fulfills Father's Long-Time Wish

Jackson Warne has accomplished the long-held ambition of his late father and Australian legend Shane Warne by traveling to Las Vegas to participate in the main event of the World Series of Poker. Shane Warne’s passion for poker was well-known and he frequently traveled abroad to take part in various events.

Shane and Jackson had long intended to attend the event in Las Vegas together but the maestro’s untimely demise after a heart attack meant he couldn’t fulfill his dream.

Jackson arrived in Las Vegas earlier this week to participate in the World Series of Poker, marking another emotional moment in the family’s turbulent year.

Jackson’s sibling Brooke Warne has now disclosed that the father-son duo was planning to travel to Vegas and play together. “This has been his dream since he first started playing the game,” Brooke wrote on Instagram with a photo of Shane cradling her and Jackson as youngsters.

“Dad and Jacko were supposed to be there this year playing side by side. I couldn’t be prouder of Jackson to be playing today. You are going to do Dad and all of us so proud. I know Dad will be with you in spirit all the way,” Brooke added.

After the first day of the $10,000-entry-fee event, luck and skill appeared to be in Jackson’s favour.

Jackson had $82,900 in chips at the end of the first day. “On a 20-minute break. Feeling comfortable. Won every hand I’ve played. Sitting on $82,900 cmon,” he posted in an Instagram story.

The 23-year-old, who featured on Channel 7’s SAS Australia last year, has previously stated how meaningful the trip was to him.

“This trip was meant to be the first time playing at the WSOP main event with my best friend and dad,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“Missing you so much and wish you were here playing with me. I’ll make you proud,” he added.

Shane Warne’s death was a big shock to the entire cricket world. He is regarded by many as the greatest spinner ever to grace the game. Warne will always be remembered as an icon who transcended boundaries and took the game of cricket to greater heights.

