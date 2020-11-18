- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
Shane Watson Slams New BBL Rules, Calls Them 'Gimmicks' and 'Misguided Attempt'
Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson slammed the new rules introduced in Big Bash League, calling them 'gimmicks' and a 'misguided attempt' to reinvigorate the tournament.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 18, 2020, 8:46 AM IST
Usman Khawaja Criticises New ‘Complicated’ Big Bash League Rules
BBL had introduced three new playing conditions - ‘Power Surge’, the ‘X Factor Player’ and the ‘Bash Boost’ - changing their Power Play and substitution rules.
"I read today that the BBL is introducing these new gimmicks, such as the ‘Power Surge’, the ‘X Factor Player’ and the ‘Bash Boost’ in a misguided attempt to reinvigorate the tournament. I just can’t seem to get my head around why there are people out there who are trying to reinvent the wheel when the wheel was not broken," Watson wrote in a blog post on his T20 website.
BBL Tweaks Power Play and Substitution Rules, Check Them Out Her
"The complexities that these new ‘science experiments’ are going to create for the viewers, let alone the players and coaches, when none of these have been tried and tested at lower levels, have really taken the wind out of my sails.
"The simple game plan in my mind is to get the world’s best cricketers playing on world-class pitches and guess what, you will get world-class cricket to watch for the cricket lovers out there and we will all be on the edge of our seats admiring the feats of these amazing cricketers."
Watson had announced retirement from all formats of the game after the conclusion of his IPL 2020 campaign. He was a prominent player for Sydney Thunder till the 2019 season.
Australian batsman Usman Khwaja too had taken a jibe at the newly created rules which will be incorporated in the BBL 2020-21 edition. He had said, ‘it would complicate an already complicated game for newcomers’.
