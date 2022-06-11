'Shane Watson Worked a Lot With Kuldeep Yadav, Especially the Mental Side'

Kuldeep Yadav broke into the world stage with a bang when India toured South Africa in 2018. He along with Yuzvendra Chahal played a big part in India beating the Proteas by a margin of 5-1. By the time IPL 2019 came, Kuldeep had lost his zeal. Especially the way he was belted in one particular match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata by RCB’s Moeen Ali. It almost brought him to his knees, fans still believe that he was almost crying after a horrendous over where he was belted hard by England all-rounder.

The impact was clearly felt when India went to England in 2019 World Cup where he produced ball of the tournament to remove Babar Azam.

But that was that, soon he started losing his form and started to get ignored by his IPL franchise and Indian team. Thanks to Australia’s former captain Ricky Ponting, he was again back in contention after he got an opportunity for Delhi Capitals under him. And he made quite an impact, picking up 21 wickets in 14 matches.

Speaking to former cricketer Isa Guha on The ICC Review, Ponting, the head coach of Delhi Capitals recalled that Kuldeep was one of his main targets heading into the mega auction for the 15th edition of the IPL.

“He was one of the targets of mine going into the auction because I’ve seen how good he has been in the past,” Ponting said. “His skill hadn’t gone anywhere. It was a matter of us getting really close to him and working him out as an individual. Try and set an environment and training regime for him to try and bring out the best in him.”

“We all worked really closely with him. Watto (Shane Watson) in particular worked a lot with him on the mental side of the game, and we got some really good returns from him.”

