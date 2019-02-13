Shannon Gabriel Charged by ICC for Abusive On-Field Comments

Loading...
Gabriel, who was initially given an official warning by the on-field umpires was charged upon the conclusion of the match, which England went on to win by 232 runs. The charge received by the 30-year-old is under article 2.13 of the ICC's official code of conduct, relating to the personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.
Shannon Gabriel has been charged with a breach Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The charge, which was laid by match umpires, will now be dealt with by Match Referee Jeff Crowe. Until the proceedings have concluded, the ICC will not comment further. @ICC
Joe Root, who was involved in the exchange with Gabriel said that he “might regret” some of the things he said but refused to elaborate on what those comments might be.
"Sometimes people say things on the field that they might regret, but they should stay on the field," Root said.
"It's Test cricket and he's an emotional guy trying to do everything he can to win a Test match. He's a good guy who plays hard cricket and is proud to be in the position he is. The battle was a good contest, he's had a wonderful series and he should be proud."
Stump mics had picked up an interaction between Gabriel and the England batsmen, which ended when Root stating that “there’s nothing wrong with being gay”.
Richard Pybus, the Windies' interim coach, later stated that he was unaware of what was said on the field since nothing was reported to him but promised to address the matter should the comments be “untoward”.
"Nothing has been reported to me. But if a comment was made, we'll review it. And, if it was untoward, we'll be addressing it."
