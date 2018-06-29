Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Shannon Gabriel Replaces Junior Dala in Trinbago Knight Riders for CPL

IANS | Updated: June 29, 2018, 5:14 PM IST
Shannon Gabriel Replaces Junior Dala in Trinbago Knight Riders for CPL

Shannon Gabriel. (Getty Images)

Trinidad: West Indian quick Shannon Gabriel has been named as a replacement for Junior Dala in the Trinbago Knight Riders squad for the 2018 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) starting August 8.

South African Dala is no longer available due to international commitments in Sri Lanka while this will be Gabriel's comeback to the franchise after representing them in 2014.

"Gabriel is a world-class bowler, and he has shown that in international cricket. It is great to have him joining the TKR family. We are really looking forward to getting our title defence underway on August," Venky Mysore, Director of the Knight Riders, said on Thursday.

Gabriel was part of the Windies squad that just concluded a three-Test series against Sri Lanka earlier in the month, with 20 wickets against his name that also included 13/121 in the St. Lucia Test -- the third best by a West Indian, and the best at home.

In the process of that record performance, he also bagged his 100th wicket in Tests.

The 30-year-old pacer has played 35 T20s and has picked 29 wickets.

Also Watch

caribbean premier leagueJunior DalaShannon GabrielTrinbago Knight Riders
First Published: June 29, 2018, 5:14 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking