Shannon Gabriel Suspended For Mirpur Test After Accumulation of Demerit Points

The incident happened in the eighth over of the Test, when Gabriel was deemed to make deliberate physical contact with Bangladesh batsman Imrul Kayes after completing a delivery. The on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth deemed the physical contact to be avoidable.
As a result, Gabriel’s accumulated demerit points reached five within a 24 month period, after being docked a 30% fine and two demerit points. The bowler was found guilty of breaching Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee, or any other person (including a spectator) during an international match.”
The offence was admitted by Gabriel on Friday morning, and he accepted the sanction which was proposed by David Boon of ICC’s elite panel of match referees.
Whenever a player reaches the threshold of four suspension points, it is converted into two suspension points. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test, two T20Is or two ODIs, whatever comes first.
The second Test in Mirpur will be played from November 30 to December 4.
First Published: November 23, 2018, 3:22 PM IST