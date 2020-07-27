Shantha Rangaswamy Backs BCCI's Decision of Cancellation of Women's Tri-series Due to Covid-19
.The BCCI withdrawing the women's national team from a tri-series in England is not a case of neglect, Apex Council member Shantha Rangaswamy asserted on Monday, urging those doubting the board's commitment towards the side to wait for normalcy before passing judgements.
Shantha Rangaswamy Backs BCCI's Decision of Cancellation of Women's Tri-series Due to Covid-19
.The BCCI withdrawing the women's national team from a tri-series in England is not a case of neglect, Apex Council member Shantha Rangaswamy asserted on Monday, urging those doubting the board's commitment towards the side to wait for normalcy before passing judgements.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings