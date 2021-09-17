Former Tamil Nadu Captain Sharath Sridharan Named Chairman of BCCI Junior Selection Committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the appointment of the five-member All-India Junior Selection Committee with former Tamil Nadu batsman Sridharan Sharath as its chairman. S. Shararth is

also the representative selector from South Zone.

The other four members of the committee are former Gujarat wicketkeeper-batsman Pathik Patel (West Zone), former Bengal medium-pacer Ranadeb Bose (East Zone). Former Punjab batsman Krishan Mohan, who is now with Himachal Pradesh in coaching capacity, is the North Zone selector while ex-Madhya Pradesh pacer Harvinder Singh Sodhi is the selector from Central Zone.

The BCCI took to Twitter to announce the appointments. “BCCI announces appointment of Junior Selection Committee members. Former Tamil Nadu captain Mr Sharath Sridharan will head the committee." They also released a statement regarding the same.

Sridharan Sharath, who has been appointed as the chairman of the committee, was the first cricketer to play 100 Ranji Trophy matches for Tamil Nadu. He scored 8700 runs, including 27 centuries and 42 half-centuries in 139 first-class matches with an impressive average of 51.17, during his 15-year-long domestic career. He also played 116 List A games scoring 3366 runs. He has also been a BCCI match referee.

The committee is as follows:

1. Sharath Sridharan (South Zone) - Chairman

2. Pathik Patel (West Zone)

3. Ranadeb Bose (East Zone)

4. Krishan Mohan (North Zone)

5. Harvinder Singh Sodhi (Central Zone)

The previous committee headed by Ashish Kapoor (South) also had Debasish Mohanty (East, now senior selector), Gyanendra Pandey (central), Rakesh Parikh (west) and Amit Sharma (north).

