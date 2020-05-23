Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Shardul Thakur Among First Indian Cricketers to Resume Outdoor Training

Shardul Thakur became one of the first Indian cricketers to resume outdoor training amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Cricketnext Staff |May 23, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
Shardul Thakur Among First Indian Cricketers to Resume Outdoor Training

Shardul Thakur became one of the first Indian cricketers to resume outdoor training amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

After two months, Thakur hit a local ground at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district along with some domestic players.

The central government had recently relaxed restrictions in the fourth phase of the lockdown, which extends till May 31. As per the new rules, stadiums for individual training can be opened in green and orange zones, without spectators.

"Yes, we practised today. It was good and definitely pleasing to practice after two months," Thakur, who has played one Test, 11 ODIs and 15 T20Is, told PTI.

According to an official quoted by PTI, the Palghar Dahanu Taluka Sports Association ensured that all safety protocols were followed. Each player got his own set of disinfected balls and each of the players was tested for temperatures.

Mumbai batsman Hardik Tamore, who made his Ranji debut last season, was also seen training at the same ground.

"Once the guidelines from the Palghar District collector (state government) was issued concerning sports, it was always the aim to begin training process," Mumbai Cricket Association, Council member Ajinkya Naik said.

"Due to our fantastic facility in Palghar district, we were able to facilitate much-needed training program to our esteemed players while adhering to social distancing norms and hygiene," he added.

Thanks to the lockdown, cricketers and other sportsmen have been forced to train or work out indoors since March 25. Only India pacer Mohammed Shami has been able to train outside, in his own farm land.

Recently, off-spinner R Ashwin posted a video of him training outdoors with caption 'baby steps'.

View this post on Instagram

One step at a time!!! Baby steps

A post shared by Stay Indoors India (@rashwin99) on

On Thursday, England's Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes became the first set of cricketers to return to individual training at their local county grounds.

_____

coronavirusmohammed shamimumbaiR Ashwinshardul thakur

