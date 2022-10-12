Shardul Thakur Discovers his Luggage Hasn't Arrived in Mumbai, Harbahajan Singh Steps In For Rescue

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has vented his ire at national airlines after his kitbag didn’t arrive in Mumbai on time. The 30-year-old, who was in action during the third and final ODI match against South Africa, boarded his flight from the national capital and reached his hometown Mumbai on time only to realize that his luggage hasn’t arrived yet.

He quickly tagged Air India and let them know on Twitter, adding that this is not the first time he has faced such an issue. “Air India, can you send someone to help me at the luggage belt? Not the first time that my kit bags haven’t arrived and no staff is present at the location either!!” he tweeted. In another tweet, he mentioned that he was at terminal 2 of the Mumbai airport.

Thakur has earlier vented his frustration on being omitted from the T20 World Cup 2022. However, he has been added to the squad as a replacement to Deepak Chahar who was named in the reserve player category.

“Of course, it’s a big setback. Every player dreams to play in the World Cup, not just play but win it as well,” Thakur had said.

“It’s okay I’m not selected this time. But there’s still a lot of cricket left and also there’s the ODI World Cup next year. My focus will be to do well in whatever matches I play and make winning contributions.”

@airindiain Mumbai airport terminal 2 — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) October 12, 2022

Shardul Thakur has played some eye-catching knocks over the years during his international career for India in Tests and ODIs. Even though he bats quite low down the order, Thakur has peeled off three half-centuries across formats and adds a much-needed depth to India’s batting order.

The 30-year-old proved his batting credentials one more time during the tense chase against South Africa in Lucknow ODI where he struck 33 in a 93-run stand with Sanju Samson to keep India’s hopes alive.

Indian cricket team’s bowling has come under fire of late but Thakur said it’s unfair as the rival bowlers too are also leaking runs. “It’s not fair to criticise only the Indians, even their bowlers are taken to cleaners. We won the T20I series, but they also were slammed,” he said.

@harbhajan_singh Bhajji pa love you tooo ❤️ I got help from @flyspicejet staff — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) October 12, 2022

It seems former cricketer Harbahajan Singh came to his rescue. The India cricketer had tweeted thanking the former off spinner, saying Spicejet official has come to his rescue.

