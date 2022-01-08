Shardul Thakur got ‘angry’ when he didn’t get to bat in CSK nets, reveals Imran Tahir

South African leg-spinnr Imran Tahir has revealed that Shardul Thakur used to take his batting very seriously when playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and would become angry if he wasn’t given enough time in the nets. Thakur scored 28 runs in India’s second innings in the second Test against South Africa at Johannesburg. Although the knock did not end up on a winning cause, it helped Team India get out of danger and set a reasonable fourth-innings goal for the Proteas.

Earlier in the Test, Thakurtook a seven-wicket haul as India knocked South Africa out for 229 in their first innings on the second day. Thakur, who was introduced late into the attack on day two after delivering only one ball on Monday, went through the hosts’ batting order with figures of 7 for 61. His contribution with the bat, in addition to his bowling, has led many to believe that he is a reliable batter in the lower middle order.

Tahir discussed his experience with Thakur during his time at CSK during a talk on Star Sports. Sportskeeda reported him saying,"He takes a lot of pride in his batting. He takes his batting very seriously. I play with him for Chennai and he does a lot of batting practice. On one or two occasions, he got angry when he didn’t get enough batting in the nets."

Thakur has played several significant Test innings for Team India in his limited Test career. His 67 against Australia at the Gabba and dual fifties against England in the Oval Test helped India win both matches. According to Tahir, the positive manner in which he played coupled with his will to put in the hard yards during practice even during the Indian premier League demonstrates that he is really serious about his hitting.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir who was also part of the same panel also lauded the seamer’s all-round contribution saying, “If you bat at No.8, you will want to perform with both bat and ball. The shots he played were like a proper batter.”

