Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report: England vs Sri Lanka, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Match 29

A day after hosting a thriller between South Africa and Sri Lanka, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will once again play host to a T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and Sri Lanka on Monday, November 1. Eoin Morgan’s men have been on a roll, as they have claimed three one-sided victories against West Indies, Bangladesh, and Australia. The team are undefeated in the event and will be aiming to continue that momentum as a win in this contest guarantees them a place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are coming off consecutive defeats after their opening game victory. The Lankan Lions lost to Australia and South Africa and need a win in their upcoming clash against England to keep their hopes alive for a top-two finish.

The last time, two met in a T20 World Cup match, England defeated Sri Lanka by 10 runs in Delhi during the 2016 edition of the tournament and they will hope to emulate the same feat again on Monday evening.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, pitch report:

Famous for producing high-scoring encounters, however the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at present is slightly on the slower side, much to the annoyance of the batters. The toss winning cap should opt to field at this venue, as it is the same pitch on which West Indies defended a total of 142 on Friday. With the surface being slow, the pacers will look to hit hard lengths, but as the match progresses, the dew factor kicks in and the spinners come into play, making it a good contest in the middle overs. With 150-160 being par at this venue, both teams elect to bowl first.

Here are a few interesting T20I stats from Sharjah Cricket Stadium:

T20 matches played at this venue: 21

Matches won by the team batting first at this venue: 11

Match won by the team batting second at this venue: 9

Matches tied at the venue: 1

Average first innings score at Sharjah stadium: 151

Average second innings score in Sharjah: 126

Highest total recorded in this stadium: 215/6 (20 overs) by Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe

Lowest total recorded in this stadium: 44/10 (10 overs) by Netherlands vs Sri Lanka

Highest total chased at this venue: 172/5 (18.5 overs) by Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Lowest total defended at this venue: 142/7 (20 overs) by West Indies vs Bangladesh

