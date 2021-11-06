Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, Pitch Report, Stadium Records: England vs South Africa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match 39

England will look to continue their unbeaten run when they take on South Africa in T20 World Cup 2021. This high-voltage Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup will take place in Sharjah on Saturday (November 6). South Africa, on the other hand, will eye to win the game in order to keep their semis hope alive. Right now, South Africa and Australia are in a close race for the second semi-final spot from Group 1 but the Australians are above South Africa on account of having a better net run rate. Saturday promises to be an action-packed day as, after Australia’s match, South Africa will know exactly what they need to do when they take on England.

It will not be an easy proposition by any means as England are the most in-form side of the tournament and hence, the Proteas need to be at their absolute best to get the job done.

Sharjah, pitch report:

The pitch on offer in Sharjah has been relaid and it has become a slow burner that has offered a lot of assistance to the slower bowlers. As a result, batters have had to struggle to get going and games have been low scoring. The spinners are getting more grip and it has not been easy to take them down. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and post a total on the board. However, in a few of the matches gone by, batters willing to scrap it out have been able to put runs on the board.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah records (T20):

Total matches played: 22

Matches won batting first: 13

Matches won bowling second: 9

Average 1st Inns score: 146

Average 2nd Inns score: 124

Highest total: 215/6 (20 Ov) by AFG vs ZIM

Lowest total: 44/10 (10 Ov) by NED vs SL

Highest score chased: 172/5 (18.5 Ov) by SL vs BAN

Lowest score defended: 142/7 (20 Ov) by WI vs BAN

