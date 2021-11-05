Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, Pitch Report, Stadium Records: New Zealand vs Namibia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match 36: New Zealand are the favourites to bolster their semi-final hopes when they take on Namibia in match 36 of the ICC T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Friday.

Namibia come into this match after having lost their last match against Pakistan. New Zealand, on the other hand, have won two games on the bounce – they beat India by 8 wickets and then edged past Scotland by 16 runs. They come into this match placed third with four points and a win against Namibia will take them closer to the second semi-final spot.

For them to make it to the semis, they will be wanting to keep up this momentum and a win here will go a long way in doing just that. Namibia, on the other hand, have had their moments in this tournament, but have failed to capitalise on crunch moments. They have exceeded expectations in the T20 World Cup and would need to be at their absolute best to trump New Zealand. They come into this game after having been beaten by Pakistan by 45 runs.

Sharjah, pitch report:

The pitch on offer in Sharjah has become a slow burner and it has provided great assistance to the spinners and the slower bowlers. Although, the batters have found ways to score runs, it has not been a run fest. The middle overs have become extremely difficult to score and the spinners are getting more grip and it has not been easy to take them down. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and post a total on the board.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah records (T20):

Total matches played: 22

Matches won batting first: 13

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average 1st Inns score: 146

Average 2nd Inns score: 124

Highest total: 215/6 (20 Ov) by AFG vs ZIM

Lowest total: 44/10 (10 Ov) by NED vs SL

Highest score chased: 172/5 (18.5 Ov) by SL vs BAN

Lowest score defended: 142/7 (20 Ov) by WI vs BAN

