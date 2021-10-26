Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, pitch report, stadium records: Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match 19

After taking down India in the first match of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will now be keen to beat New Zealand. There is plenty at stake for Pakistan here as cricketing relations between both the sides soured after New Zealand pulled out of Pakistan’s tour hours before the toss.

However, despite their commanding win over India, Pakistan will have to guard against complacency against New Zealand and their captain Babar Azam has already stated his ambitions. “We have not just come here to win against India, we have come here to win the World Cup, always remember that,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said after the win against India.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have not been in the best of forms coming into this match. They lost both their warm-up games and the side is currently sweating over the fitness of their captain Kane Williamson.

As far as the team balance is concerned, Pakistan hold the slight edge since they have played on similar pitches and will be high on confidence after their win over India.

Sharjah, pitch report:

The relaid pitch in Sharjah is slow and sluggish and it offers a lot of assistance to the spinners. However, as Sri Lanka showed in their win over Bangladesh, that run-scoring and chasing is not too difficult if batters chose the right ball and execute their strokes properly. Since dew might play a role, the captain winning the toss might be tempted to bowl first.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah records (T20):

Total matches played: 16

Matches won batting first: 9

Matches won bowling second: 7

Average 1st Inns score: 142

Average 2nd Inns score: 128

Highest total: 215/6 (20 Ov) by AFG vs ZIM

Lowest total: 44/10 (10 Ov) by NED vs SL

Highest score chased: 140/3 (17.3 Ov) by AFG vs SCO

Lowest score defended: 154/8 (20 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

